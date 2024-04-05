Breezy and cool with afternoon clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase across the region this afternoon. A few isolated showers/sprinkles are possible, with the best chance east of I-95. Just like yesterday, a heavier shower could produce some graupel (soft hail). Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s, and some gusts over 20 mph are possible.

Lows tonight will drop into the low and mid 30s. A few upper 20s are possible in outlying areas.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it will stay a bit breezy. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows will be in the 30s again at night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but there will be some afternoon clouds near the coast. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will increase a bit during Monday, but as of now, will be scattered enough to still see the partial solar eclipse. Highs will be near 70.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s the rest of the week. Scattered showers are storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

