Severe storm threat today, isolated tornadoes possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stay weather aware today:

Occasional heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms will track through the area today, lasting into early evening.



Some thunderstorms may be severe, and the entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather.



Storms will have the potential to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are possible.



The severe threat will be higher after around 1 p.m., and diminish after around 6 p.m.

Drier and cooler air will move in overnight. Lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday will have variable cloudiness with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will be around 60. Lows will be in the 30s Thursday night.

Friday will be cool with highs 55-60.

The weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday, and in the low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the 30s.

Looking ahead to next Monday's partial solar eclipse in Virginia, the weather appears warm and dry with partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend is expected next week, with 70s by midweek and potentially highs near 80 by late week.

