A very warm week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Tuesday will be a repeat, but with increasing clouds later in the afternoon. An approaching front will bring the possibility for an isolated storm Tuesday night.

That front will shift south of us on Wednesday. A shower or thunderstorm will still be possible early Wednesday, but much of the area may end up dry. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s.

The warmth will stick around through the week and into next weekend. It appears Thursday and Friday will be dry. The next approaching front will be increasing shower/storm chances both Saturday and Sunday.

