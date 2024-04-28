Much warmer today with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some clouds around early this morning, but skies will become mainly sunny today. It will be much warmer and a little more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. For those traveling, there could be a thunderstorm by this evening in far northern VA.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a bit hot. Highs will reach 85-90 in most locations.

Tuesday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. It will still be a bit hot with highs 85-90. An approaching front will bring the chance of a few thunderstorms in the evening.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some scattered showers and storms are possible.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s heading into next weekend. There will be scattered storms around Friday and Saturday.

