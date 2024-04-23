Warmer sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. -- With dry air in place, temperatures will quickly warm up today, highs will be in the low 70s. Tonight will be warmer as well with more clouds late and lows will only fall to around 50.

A cold front will bring the threat of a few showers Wednesday, mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 60s. Lows at night will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but some mid 30s will be possible to the northwest.

Friday will be dry and seasonable with afternoon temperatures near or just above 70. Then a warm front may bring a few showers on Saturday. Highs will be near 80 Sunday with low 80s Monday.

