Much cooler today with rain, especially south

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain is moving in from the southwest, and will hang around into mid-afternoon. Rain will be heaviest across southern VA, with lower rain chances well north of I-64. It will be much cooler with temps ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s during the day.

We will dry out this evening, and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the metro will be around 40, but our coldest outlying areas to the northwest will dip into the mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Monday night will be in the 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Wednesday, mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows at night will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but some mid 30s will be possible to the northwest.

Friday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. Highs will be around 70.

A warm front will bring the chance of a few showers Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

It looks like highs in the 80s will return for a few days, beginning next Sunday.

