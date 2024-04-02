Early fog, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most of Tuesday appears dry, with only an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs will reach the mid 70s in Richmond, with cooler weather north and east and warmer weather south and west.

A cold front moving through the area on Wednesday bringing another round of showers and storms to the area, followed by much cooler air. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

The weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday, and in the low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the 30s.

Looking ahead to next Monday's partial solar eclipse in Virginia, the weather appears warm and dry with partly cloudy skies.

