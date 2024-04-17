Watch Now
Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible Wednesday

Posted at 6:56 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 06:56:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Storms are not expected to reach severe criteria.

Thursday will be partly sunny and quite warm again, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will have the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening, highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be cooler, with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon showers.

