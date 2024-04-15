Very warm Monday, a few storms possible later on

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be quite warm with sunshine giving way to increasing afternoon clouds. A cold front sinking south into area will likely trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening. There is a slight risk for a few storms to produce strong wind gusts and potentially some hail. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

That front will move south of the area by Tuesday morning, but then lift back north later in the day. So temperatures will be warmer to the south (low 80s) and cooler to the north (low to mid 70s). In Metro Richmond and much of the I-64 corridor, we expect highs in the mid and upper 70s. Some 60s are probable along the coast. We will have a cloud/sun mix with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible There is a higher chance of a shower or storm later in the evening, mostly west of I-95.

Wednesday will have variable cloudiness with the threat for a shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be partly sunny and quite warm again, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon.

Friday now looks a bit drier, with temperatures mostly in the 70s. Next weekend will be changeable, with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, and more cloudiness on Sunday. A few showers are possible each day. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.

