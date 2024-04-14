Warmer today, staying breezy

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and chilly morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Skies will be mainly sunny today. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s (but slightly cooler near the coast). Winds will gust over 25 mph.

Tonight will be mild with lows near 60.

Monday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. A cold front dropping southward during the day will cause some scattered showers and storms, especially towards evening. There is a marginal risk for a few storms to produce stronger gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

That cold front will stay south of the area Tuesday morning, and then lift northward later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s across southern VA, the upper 70s and lower 80s in the metro, and the 70s north of I-64. Some 60s are possible near the coast. We will have a cloud/sun mix with the slight chance of a shower. There is a higher chance of a shower or storm later in the evening, mostly west of I-95.

Wednesday will have variable cloudiness with the chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the 70s. A few storms are possible later in the day into Friday night.

Highs will be in the lower 70s next Saturday, and the mid 60s Sunday.

