Sunshine with gusty winds today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around early this morning, but skies will turn sunny for the balance of the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be windy with gusts over 30 mph. Some isolated gusts over 40 mph are possible in central VA. A wind advisory is in effect for northwestern and western VA. Gusts 40-55 mph are possible, especially in the higher elevations.

Winds will decrease tonight, and skies will be clear. Lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Highs will get into the 80s on Monday. A cold front sinking southward may produce a shower in a few spots Monday and Tuesday.

That front will be sitting across central VA on Tuesday. Highs south of the front will reach the low and mid 80s. Highs north of the front will stay in the 70s, and some 60s are possible near the coast.

The front will push north of the region on Wednesday, pushing highs back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. An approaching cold front could trigger a couple of showers and storms later in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Behind this cold front, it will be cooler next weekend with highs in the 60s. As of now, it looks dry for the Monument Avenue 10 K with temps warming through the 50s.

