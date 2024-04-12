Watch Now
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Posted at 1:28 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 17:16:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly cloudy and windy with isolated afternoon showers. The high today will be near 70, and winds could gust to over 30 mph.

The weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be warm and a little breezy with highs near 80.

It will stay warm into the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s. A passing shower is possible on Monday, otherwise mainly dry conditions are expected.

