Gusty winds Thursday, with shower & storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. --Rain chances will increase on Thursday, with a few thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon into the evening. All of Virginia is under a marginal threat for severe weather (strong winds as the main threat), although even outside of thunderstorms the wind will gust to 30+ mph at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will remain rather windy with a mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered showers are possible as an upper level trough swings across the Mid-Atlantic.

The weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be warm with highs near 80.

It will stay warm into the middle of next week. A passing shower is possible on Monday, otherwise mainly dry conditions are expected.

