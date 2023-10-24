Warm sunshine Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Strong high pressure will remain with us for the next several days. Today will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

The pattern this week will promote a steady and significant warm-up, with highs in the 80s by Thursday. Temperatures are likely to reach the 80-degree mark Thursday through Monday. Our next chance of rain will likely not be until Halloween as a seasonally strong cold front moves through the region.

Hurricane Tammy continues to northeast over the central Atlantic, and will likely weaken while turning northwestward towards Bermuda this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Depression Twenty-One will continue to produce heavy rainfall across Nicaragua and Honduras for another day or two.

More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

