Afternoon sunshine today, rain returns Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will areas of low clouds and fog again this morning. Clouds will decrease, with sunshine this afternoon. There will be more clouds across far southern and southeastern VA, and an isolated shower is possible near the North Carolina border. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We continue to watch a storm developing off the Mid Atlantic coast. This storm will track northwestward towards our area on Monday.

Clouds will increase Monday, with a few scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Rain will be a little steadier across far southern VA by late in the day. Highs will be 75-80.

Rain will increase from south to north Monday evening through Monday night.

It will be rainy Tuesday morning, followed by occasional showers at times in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

This system has a moderate chance of possibly becoming a tropical depression. Regardless if it is tropical or not, it will provide at least an inch or two of rain for our area.

Low pressure will stay in our general area for the middle and end of the week, keeping a chance of scattered showers and storms around each day through the end of the week. Highs will be 75-80.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Gordon is in the central Atlantic and will pose no threat to land. It is expected to weaken over the next few days. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

