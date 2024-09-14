Decreasing clouds today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of low clouds and fog this morning, especially west of I-95. A little drizzle or a few sprinkles are possible.

Clouds will decrease during the day, with more sunshine than yesterday. It will be humid with highs in the lower 80s.

More low clouds and fog are possible late tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

We will have a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower, mostly across far southern VA. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds will increase on Monday, with a few showers possible late in the day, mostly in southeastern VA.

An area of low pressure will likely develop off the Mid Atlantic coast this week. Computer models move the system northwestward into our region on Tuesday. However, these models differ a bit on exact timing, track and strength.

Rain should increase Monday night, and could be heavy at times on Tuesday with over 1" of rain possible. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph possible. This system has a moderate chance of becoming tropical, and we will continue to monitor it.

The overall pattern will remain stagnant much of next week, as low pressure will remain in our general area. This will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms around through the end of the week. It will be moderately humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Storm Gordon will stay in the central Atlantic over the next week and pose no threat to land. It may fluctuate between a depression and storm at times. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

