Clouds and humidity increase across the area on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of dense fog have been expanding this morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, a stray shower will be possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The weekend will be variably cloudy and humid with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, and a few showers are possible Sunday. The best chance of seeing a shower will be across southern VA.

We are watching the potential of an area of low pressure forming off the Mid Atlantic coast, and it could be tropical or subtropical. Computer models push this system northwestward, bringing in some rain to our region for Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Francine are weakening and will move towards Memphis into Friday.

Tropical Depression Seven is in the eastern Atlantic. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Gordon and push westward.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.