Breezy again today with more sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disturbance will cause the chance of a shower through daybreak, mostly north of I-64. Clouds will quickly decrease this morning, leading to a mostly sunny day. It will be breezy again, with afternoon highs 65-70.

Tonight into Monday morning will be quite chilly. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Patchy frost is possible west of I-95.

Monday will be a bright sunny day, with highs in the low and mid 60s. It will be chilly again early Tuesday morning, with lows ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. Frost is possible away from the coast.

We'll then begin a warm-up, with highs around 70 Tuesday, and then the mid 70s to lower 80s the rest of the week. Dry weather is expected into next weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy will move north of the Leeward Islands, and then stay southeast of Bermuda.

A broad area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean is being monitored for potential development. It is expected to track into Central America.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Norma will track across the southern portion of Baja California Sur and then move toward the west coast of Mexico. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

