A breezy weekend with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see partly to mostly sunny skies today. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph. Highs will be 65-70 in most locations.

A disturbance will pass through northern VA tonight through daybreak Sunday with a few showers possible, mainly north of I-64. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds will decrease Sunday morning, leading to a mostly sunny day. It will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be chilly. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Frost is possible west of I-95.

Monday will be sunny with highs 60-65. Lows will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s away from the coast Tuesday morning with frost possible. Some lower 30s are possible in the coldest outlying areas.

Highs will be near 70 Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 70s the rest of the week. Dry weather is expected through Friday.

Tropics: Hurricane Tammy will track near Guadeloupe and Anguilla over the next 24 hours. It will then track to the northeast, staying southeast of Bermuda.

Hurricane Norma is located in the Pacific, and will move over Cabo San Lucas today. It will track northeastward into west-central Mexico. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

