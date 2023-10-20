Some rain today, cooler this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase across the region today. There is a slight chance of a shower the next few hours, but rain chances will increase from west to east from late morning through the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

A few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Rain should exit by around daybreak Saturday. The rest of the day will have partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy with highs 65-70. A shower will be possible in northern VA later in the day.

A disturbance will pass through northern VA Saturday night through daybreak Sunday with a shower possible.

Sunday will be breezy with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Some colder air will arrive early next week. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s Monday morning, with some frost possible to the northwest. Widespread 30s are expected away from the coast Tuesday morning with frost possible. Some upper 20s/lower 30s are possible in the coldest outlying areas.

Highs will warm back into the 70s for the middle and end of next week.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Tammy is near Barbados. The forecast track takes the storm near Antigua and Guadeloupe Saturday, and then curves it to the northeast, keeping it southeast of Bermuda. Tammy should become a hurricane in the next 24 hours.

Hurricane Norma is located in the Pacific, south of Cabo San Lucas, and southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

