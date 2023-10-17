It will be a cool Tuesday ahead of a warm-up for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be variably cloudy and continued cool, with highs in the mid-60s.

We'll gradually warm up a little each day this week, with highs in the low 70s on Thursday.

A deep upper-level trough will bring a chance for showers to the area late Friday into Saturday

A return to dry and cool conditions is expected next Sunday and Monday.

In the tropics: We continue to monitor a broad area of low pressure a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

