Cool today with decreasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- The storm system from Saturday is pulling away from the the coast. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and a few sprinkles are possible through mid to late morning. It is breezy with some gusts over 20 mph. Temps are dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds will decrease this morning through midday, with sunshine returning today. The gusty breezes will relax a bit as the day wears on. It will stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be chilly with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Monday will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the day. An isolated shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A storm system will affect us Friday into Saturday. As of now, it looks like the best chance of rain may be Friday night through Saturday morning. However, the computer models vary with timing and precipitation amounts. We will continue to post updates this week.

Tropics: Sean continues to weaken, and will just be an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic. A strong tropical wave will move from the eastern Atlantic towards the Caribbean this week. This could develop into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Tammy. Many computer models bring the storm near the Caribbean and then curve it northward, but it bears watching. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.