Cooler with periods of rain today

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching storm system is thickening the clouds this morning. There are already a few scattered showers around, and these will increase the rest of this morning. Some periods of steadier rain are likely towards midday through a good portion of this afternoon. Areas of fog will also be possible with light winds in place. Highs will be in the 60s, but some areas in southeastern VA may break 70 & have some thunder.

An annular solar eclipse will occur today. In Virginia, about 34% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. It will start around noon, and end at 2:42 p.m. However, clouds and rain will obscure visibility of the eclipse in much of the region.

Showers will turn much more scattered during the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Sunday will start off cloudy with a chance of a light shower or a few sprinkles, but clouds should decrease a bit during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s, and it will be a little breezy.

Occasional cloudiness will be around Monday and Tuesday, and an isolated shower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s Monday, and the low to mid 60s Tuesday.

Highs will be around 70 the second half of the week. There will be another chance of showers late Friday into early Saturday, but some computer models are remaining dry for that period as well.

