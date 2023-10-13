Nice Friday, tracking some rain for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A storm system will bring rain by late Saturday morning. Occasional steady rain will be possible. It will be cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Between .50-1"of rain will be possible, a few areas could get a little more.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers or sprinkles possible early. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Highs will stay in the 60s through mid-week, with some 70s by Friday.

