Nice Friday, tracking some rain for the weekend

Posted at 8:28 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 08:28:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A storm system will bring rain by late Saturday morning. Occasional steady rain will be possible. It will be cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Between .50-1"of rain will be possible, a few areas could get a little more.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers or sprinkles possible early. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Highs will stay in the 60s through mid-week, with some 70s by Friday.

