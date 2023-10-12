Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday; when storm system will bring rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies today. We'll have a brief warm-up today and Friday ahead of our next storm system. Both days will feature highs in the mid/upper 70s to near 80 under variably cloudy skies.

A strong storm system will bring rain to the area Saturday. The timing will likely change some, but it appears as though most of the rain will fall Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Cool and mostly cloudy weather is expected Sunday through early next week.

Tropical Depression Sean continues to struggle against wind shear in the open waters of the eastern Atlantic. Sean is not expected to be a threat to land.

