When a strong storm system is expected to bring rain to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - We'll start the day under partly cloudy skies, then become mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s will be close to normal for this time of year.

We'll have a brief warm-up Thursday and Friday ahead of our next storm system. Both days will feature highs in the upper 70s to near 80 under variably cloudy skies.

A strong storm system will bring rain to the area Saturday. The timing will likely change some, but it appears as though most of the rain will fall Saturday into Saturday night.

In the tropics, we're watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has become Tropical Depression #19. The next name on the Atlantic list is Sean.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.