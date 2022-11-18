More shots of cold air through the weekend

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will be in the upper 40s/lower 50s today and Saturday, and then the low to mid 40s on Sunday. Monday morning will be the coldest of the upcoming days, with teens and 20s expected.

Dry weather is expected through the middle of next week.

Wednesday travel weather will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. One computer model brings a chance of showers into the area late on Thanksgiving Day, but the majority of computer models are keeping the holiday dry and potentially bringing showers here on Friday. High will be in the upper 40s to around 50.

