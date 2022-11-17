Sunny and chilly Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny, cold and breezy with high temperatures only near 50°. The winds will be sustained from 10-17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far with lows in the mid & upper 20s under clear skies.

This cool dry pattern will stay with us through the weekend, with temperatures closer to normal by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

A storm system could bring rain to the area around Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday, but the exact track of the system is still uncertain.

