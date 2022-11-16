Watch Now
Cloudy start with some clearing skies Wednesday

Morning weather update Nov. 16
Posted at 6:55 AM, Nov 16, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain mostly cloudy through morning, with variably cloudy conditions throughout the day today. Highs will reach the mid 50s by afternoon.

The pattern for Thursday through early next week favors cold and dry weather, with highs remaining in the 50s. We'll have a slight warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

A storm system could bring rain to the area around Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday, but the exact track of the system is still uncertain.

