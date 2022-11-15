Cold rain returns to the area Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become overcast early today, with showers moving into the area by late morning. It will be a cold rain with highs only in the upper 40s. The rain will become steady and heavier by late afternoon and early evening. A glaze of ice and some light sleet will be possible across the Blue Ridge and areas to the west. Rainfall totals in the Piedmont and Tidewater will mostly fall into a range of 1/2" to 1".

The pattern for the rest of the week will be cold and dry, with mid 50s for highs Wednesday, but 40s for highs Thursday through Sunday. Another storm system could bring rain to the area around Thanksgiving Day.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.