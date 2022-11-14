A much cooler week ahead with rain on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will bring mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Then a storm system will bring increasing clouds before dawn on Tuesday. A few light showers will be possible Tuesday morning, then rain will spread into the region Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the night. With a wedge of cool air in place, temperatures will be in the mid 40s to around 50. The precipitation may very well begin as a mix in the highest elevations of western VA.

Any leftover showers will exit early Wednesday, with dry weather expected Wednesday afternoon into next weekend. Highs will be in the mid 50s Wednesday, dipping into the upper 40s in most locations the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to low 30s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.