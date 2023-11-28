Arctic cold front hits Virginia; lows in the upper teens and low 20s on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- An arctic cold front will move through Virginia on Tuesday, with windy conditions and a much colder air mass in its wake.

High temperatures will only make it into the mid-40s, with wind chills staying in the low to mid-30s for most of the day.

Lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain cold with highs in the mid-40s, under sunny skies.

We'll have a warm-up Thursday ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to the area Friday afternoon and evening.

We'll get a break from the rain on Saturday, but rain will return to the area on Sunday and Monday.

