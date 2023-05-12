Isolated rain storms Friday and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be warm with increasing clouds. A shower or storm will be possible late in the day, with the best chance west of I-95.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, but some upper 80s are possible in a few spots.

It will be cooler near the coast.

There will be some showers and storms around at times on Saturday, but there will be many dry hours.

The highest chance of rain will be in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from the mid-70s north to the mid-80s southeast.

Skies will be variably cloudy on Mother's Day.

Rain chances will be very low. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive on Monday. Highs next week will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

