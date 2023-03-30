Cooler Thursday, but turning warmer heading into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs 55-60. Clouds will increase on Friday as highs warm into the lower 70s. A few showers are possible by evening. Showers will be more likely Friday night.

There will be some showers Saturday morning through around midday. Clouds will break for sun in the afternoon. A cold front may trigger a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts over 35 mph. Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Highs will get back into the 70s Monday and Tuesday. Some showers are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.

