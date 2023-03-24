A few showers Friday afternoon/evening and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have a big temperature contrast from north to south in Virginia today as a cold front sags southward into the Commonwealth. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s across northern Virginia with mid 80s across southern Virginia. The front will move through the Richmond area a little before Noon, allowing us to reach the 70s before cooling down in the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop behind the front Friday afternoon.

Showers will continue to be possible during the day Saturday, but dry and warm weather will resume Sunday.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday with another frontal passage. Seasonably mild weather under partly cloudy skies is expected next Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.