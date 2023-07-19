Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday

Zach's Tuesday evening weather update
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 23:42:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly dry and seasonably hot and humid weather is expected Friday through the weekend.

Scattered storms will be possible again early next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don remains out in the north central Atlantic and is not a threat to land. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone