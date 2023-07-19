Scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly dry and seasonably hot and humid weather is expected Friday through the weekend.

Scattered storms will be possible again early next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don remains out in the north central Atlantic and is not a threat to land. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.