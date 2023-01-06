Rain could start as snow in some parts of Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s, and a northwest breeze of 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will be near 50.

A disturbance will bring the chance of rain showers on Sunday, mostly later in the day. The rain could began as wet snow north and west of Richmond, with a changeover to rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A few showers will linger Sunday night into early Monday morning, but most of Monday will be dry.

Highs for the first half of next week will be in the low to mid 50s.

A significant storm system could impact the area next weekend, with the potential for wintry weather. The amount and type of precipitation is track dependent which is highly uncertain at this time. We are in the pattern "watching" phase right now, until a more reliable signal emerges.

