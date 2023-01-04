Watch Now
Rain and storms return Wednesday

Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 07:37:23-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A powerful storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Wednesday, with a rumble of thunder or two also possible. It will be mostly cloudy warm and humid, with a few early showers, then showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The high will be in the lower 70s.

Colder air will return to the area Friday through the weekend, with highs in the 40s. While it will seem cold in light of our recent warmth, these temperatures will be right about average for early January. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but significant precipitation is not expected.

Some light snow is possible across northern and western Virginia Saturday. Showers will be possible again on Tuesday, with another round of light wintry weather possible in the mountains and across northern Virginia.

As of today, there isn't a strong signal for a significant snow in the Virginia Piedmont and Tidewater.

