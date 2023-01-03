Warm and breezy Tuesday with more clouds

RICHMOND, Va. --Skies will be mostly cloudy and warm today with a high temperature in the lower 70s. Breezes from the S/SW will gust to 25 mph. The forecast high of 72 in Richmond will be just shy of the record of 74 set in 2000.

A powerful storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area on Wednesday, with a rumble of thunder or two also possible. Highs will still be well above average Wednesday. A few lingering showers will be possible Thursday, but most areas will remain dry.

Colder air will return to the area Friday through the weekend, with highs in the 40s. While it will seem cold in light of our recent warmth, these temperatures will be right about average for early January.

As of today, there isn't a strong signal for a significant snow in the Virginia Piedmont and Tidewater.

