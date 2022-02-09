Watch
We could see 70 degrees this week

Highs in the 60s Thursday through Saturday
Posted at 7:26 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 07:31:59-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and milder, with highs in the upper 50s. The warm-up will continue tomorrow through Saturday, with highs likely reaching the 60s each day. Saturday will be the warmest day of the stretch, with some areas reaching 70 degrees.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night, bringing a chance for rain and/or snow as well as much colder air. Highs will only reach the low 40s Sunday and on Monday (Valentine's Day). Cool and dry weather will continue through the middle of next week, with another warm-up into the 60s by the end of the week.

