An icy start for some this morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- As of 9:15 AM a few areas are still hovering around 32°, bridges and overpasses may still be slick for another hour.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today as high pressure moves in to begin a nice stable pattern for the next few days. High temperatures today will be near 50°, which is average for this day. Skies will be clear and cold tonight with a low in the upper 20s.

We'll see a nice stretch of dry and milder weather Wednesday through Saturday, with highs eventually reaching the low 60s.

A storm system could bring a light mix of rain and snow to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Most of the precipitation looks to stay south of the area, but it bears watching over the next few days. Cold and dry weather is expected in the wake of this system early next week.

