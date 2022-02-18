Clearing skies and falling temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wind Advisory Along The Chesapeake Bay Through Noon.

The rain has moved out for the day and skies will slowly clear through this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and will fall into the lower 50s before sunset. The winds will remain gusty before relaxing around sunset as well.

The weekend will be sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Saturday, but a passing cold front will bring in colder air for the second half of the weekend. Sunday morning lows will be in the teens to lower 20s, and the afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain returns on Tuesday with highs back in the 60s. Rain will exit early Wednesday, and highs will be around 70. Another system will bring more rain for Thursday into Friday.

