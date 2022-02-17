Wednesday will be breezy and very warm🌤️

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be a breezy and very warm day, with highs in the low 70s. Skies will start with mostly cloudy conditions then become partly sunny and windy by midday. Showers will arrive late tonight, and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as the cold front comes through Richmond a little before sunrise Friday. Winds will be 20 to 30 mph overnight, with some gusts to near 40 mph. Skies will gradually clear with slowly falling temperatures during the day Friday.

The weekend will be seasonally cool and dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. We'll have dry and milder conditions on Presidents' Day, with highs around 60. Mild weather with a chance for showers is expected next Tuesday and Wednesday.

