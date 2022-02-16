The warm-up is on the way!

RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be partly cloudy and milder as southerly breezes return to the area. The high today will be in the upper 50s to around 60°, tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the mid 40s. The warm-up will continue into Thursday as a storm system approaches the area. Highs Thursday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Windy and warm conditions are expected Thursday night, with scattered showers and a few storms developing. The rain will end by mid-morning Friday, with cooler air returning to the region. Most areas will receive between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and seasonal, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will return to the 60s early next week, with another chance for rain on Tuesday.

