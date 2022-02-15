Watch
Tuesday morning will be the coldest for the next 10 days

Big Warm-Up this Week
Posted at 7:11 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 07:11:16-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- This morning is starting out very cold with temperatures ranging from the low teens to around 20°. We'll see a nice rebound in our temperatures this afternoon with full sunshine and light winds. High temps will be in the mid and upper 40s.

The warm-up will continue Wednesday into Thursday as a strong storm system approaches the area. Rain will move through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, with most areas receiving about a half-inch of rain. A rumble of thunder or two will also be possible.

Seasonally cool and dry weather is expected this weekend, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. We'll see another warm-up early next week, with highs returning to the 60s.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

