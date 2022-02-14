Valentine's Day will have the coldest night of the week

RICHMOND, Va. --Beware there may be a few icy spots early this morning, as well as a burst of snow for the Northern Neck and Caroline County. Otherwise we'll see a blend of clouds and sunshine during the day. It will be chilly with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. The breeze will make it feel a few degrees colder. Lows Monday night will be in the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Then warmer air will return on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 with a good amount of sunshine.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 70. A storm system will bring rain and the threat for a thunderstorm or two later Thursday into the night. It will also turn rather windy later Thursday into Friday. A cold front will move through early Friday morning, so our high temperatures will likely occur early on. Temperatures will lower from the 50s into the 40s during the day.

Next weekend looks sunny and seasonable, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s.

