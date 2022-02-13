Colder with some rain and light snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has pushed south of the area, and colder air is moving in from the north. There are some rain and snow showers across far northern and northwestern VA. These will move slowly southeastward this morning.

Rain showers will mix with some wet flakes, and change to primarily snow showers. These will be focused north and northwest of Richmond for much of the morning, with precip chances increasing for the metro late this morning and early this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to drop this morning, and will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s much of the day. There will be some low to mid 30s farther north and northwest.

There will be a period of snow showers during the day, possibly mixing with some rain drops at times in some spots. Due to the warm ground and temperatures remaining above freezing. Little to no accumulation (perhaps a coating to under an inch in some spots) will occur in the metro, southern and southeastern VA. Areas well north and northwest of Richmond could see around an inch of accumulation, with the potential for over an inch farther northwest. Click here to see the winter weather alerts.

Temperatures will drop below freezing this evening, with lows in the 20s overnight. Any moisture remaining on untreated surfaces will become icy. An extra disturbance will keep the chance of some flurries and a few snow showers around this evening and tonight, and these could produce a coating.

Be careful for icy spots Monday morning. The day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be chilly with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. The breeze will make it feel a few degrees colder. Lows Monday night will be in the teens and 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs 45-50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A storm system will bring rain and the chance of some thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. It will turn windy Thursday into Friday.

After a cold front passes Thursday night, showers will exit after Friday morning. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

As of now, next weekend is looking dry with highs in the 50s.

