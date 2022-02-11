Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm and breezy Friday; cold front moving in Saturday night

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:11 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 07:14:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild, with highs reaching the upper 60s. Southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts to 30 mph. Saturday will feature more clouds, but a continuation of warm weather, with highs in the mid 60s.

Big changes arrive with a strong cold front Saturday night, bringing much colder air and a round of snow to the area. The snow will initially melt on contact late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but a few hours of sub-freezing temps and snow will likely result in light accumulations of snow. Temperatures will plummet Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in the potential for slick travel.

Cold and dry weather is expected early next week, but a quick warm-up is expected. Highs should return to the 60s next Thursday and Friday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.