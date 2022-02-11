Warm and breezy Friday; cold front moving in Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild, with highs reaching the upper 60s. Southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts to 30 mph. Saturday will feature more clouds, but a continuation of warm weather, with highs in the mid 60s.

Big changes arrive with a strong cold front Saturday night, bringing much colder air and a round of snow to the area. The snow will initially melt on contact late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but a few hours of sub-freezing temps and snow will likely result in light accumulations of snow. Temperatures will plummet Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in the potential for slick travel.

Cold and dry weather is expected early next week, but a quick warm-up is expected. Highs should return to the 60s next Thursday and Friday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

