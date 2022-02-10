Tracking snow chances for Sunday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be another beautiful and mild day, with highs in the low to mid-60s. West-southwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

A weak cold front will slide into the area this evening, but will only knock temperatures back a couple of degrees on Friday.

Highs will still reach the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. The last day of this warm stretch will be Saturday, with breezy and mild conditions area-wide.

A strong cold front will approach the area Saturday night, with showers developing along and behind the front.

Cold air will deepen over the region through Sunday morning, changing the rain to snow.

Surface temperatures will be marginally cold enough for the snow to accumulate, and some light totals are expected. The snow will taper to flurries Sunday night. Slick travel will be possible early Monday.

A cold and dry air mass will remain in place over the area Monday and Tuesday, with another nice warm-up next Wednesday through Saturday. It's possible we'll have another stretch of days in the 60s next weekend.

