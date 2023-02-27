Rain chances increase late Monday afternoon into the evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of dense fog around early Monday morning. The day will be mainly cloudy and seasonably cool.

There's the possibility of a passing shower or two during the first half of the day, but rain chances will ramp up late in the late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the low/mid-70s. Wednesday will bring more sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s.

The next batch of rain will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will be in the low 70s. Another round of rain will follow on Friday and it will be cooler, with temperatures mainly in the 50s.

Dry weather should return next weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

